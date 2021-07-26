Support Local Businesses
Golf outing benefits Big Brothers, Big Sisters

A record turnout of nearly 190 golfers took park in a golf scramble on July 26, 2021 to benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.
A record turnout of nearly 190 golfers took park in a golf scramble on July 26, 2021 to benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some WAVE 3 News employees spent the day on the golf course, but it was all for a good cause.

They were taking part in Links for Littles, golf scramble benefitting Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Kentuckiana. It’s a program in which WAVE 3 News general manager Ken Selvaggi has experience as a Big.

The scramble raises money for the non-profit, which matches young people with mentors in the community.

Gary Friedman, CEO of BBBS Kentuckiana, says there are 500 families families on the waiting list for a Big Brother or Big Sister.
Gary Friedman, CEO of BBBS Kentuckiana, says there are 500 families families on the waiting list for a Big Brother or Big Sister..(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

At the current time, Big Brothers, Big Sisters has a waiting list that’s 500 families long. That means there’s a need for more people to step up and become a Big Brother or Big Sister.

“It’s really easy to become a big,” Gary Friedman, CEO of BBBS Kentuckiana said. “It only takes a few hours a month all you’ve got to do is care about young people ... and there’s so many folks out there.”

For more information on how to get involved, head to the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Kentuckiana website by clicking here.

There was a record turnout for this year’s golf scramble with nearly 190 golfers participating.

