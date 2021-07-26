Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/26

The heat will build more and more this week as the smoke/haze ease back some and the dry ground gets....well, drier. The hottest days still look to be Wednesday and Thursday.

After that, a cold front drops in Friday for some thunderstorms and it will knock down the heat, yet it will still be very warm/humid out.

That same front may help “train” complexes of thunderstorms into the area from the NW. But the location of the “train tracks” will be key on how much of an impact we could see out of this setup.

Stay tuned!

