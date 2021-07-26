Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear gives masking guidance for school systems to keep classes in-person

Gov. Beshear said the recommendation was created to help keep kids in class the maximum number...
Gov. Beshear said the recommendation was created to help keep kids in class the maximum number of days.(Office of Governor Andy Beshear)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday afternoon, Gov. Beshear provided “strong recommendations” for school systems regarding COVID guidance as many return to school over the next few weeks.

“Today we have what I believe are three pretty clear recommendations to our school systems, our school districts,” Beshear said.

Beshear said the guidance comes as the COVID Delta variant spreads among Kentucky, with the recommendation to help keep kids in class the maximum number of days.

“Our priority is not to argue with each other,” Beshear said. “Our priority is not to play politics, our priority isn’t to do some red or blue thing or get involved in some ridiculous so-called culture war. Here’s our priority: it’s our kids. And it’s having them in class every day.”

The following recommendations were created by the Kentucky Board of Education using state and CDC-guidelines and was recommended for all school districts within the state to follow.

  • School districts should require all unvaccinated students and unvaccinated adults to wear a mask when in classrooms and other indoor settings.
  • School districts should require all students under 12 years of age to wear a mask when in classrooms and other indoor school settings.
  • School districts wishing to optimize safety and minimize risk of educational and athletic disruption should require all students and all adults to wear a mask while in the classroom and other indoor school settings.

Beshear urged Kentuckians to get vaccinated if they haven’t already, as the Delta variant spread is growing among unvaccinated individuals.

“We would beat the Delta variant if everyone gets vaccinated,” Beshear said.

As of Monday, 2,278,834 total Kentuckians have at least received one dose of the COVID vaccine. Beshear said around 62 percent of Kentuckians 18 and older have been vaccinated.

For more information on vaccines and to find an appointment in your area, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Damani Willis’ mother says that her son was shot in Detroit while visiting his father for...
‘He’s traumatized’: Community gives back after 11-year-old from Louisville shot multiple times
On Tuesday, JCPS Board members are scheduled to vote on guidance for the upcoming school year.
‘It’s going to be difficult to maintain a safe environment’: JCPS Board member encourages masks
Calls came in around 1 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Rochester Drive, just off of Southside...
LMPD: Man shot and killed at south Louisville business park, suspect in custody
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial

Latest News

The FBI’s criminal complaint against John Subleski state that he had plans to storm LMPD and...
‘Boogaloo Bois’ member sentenced for causing riots during Louisville protests
COVID-19 GFX
Louisville doctor worried about impact of Delta variant
Tuesday looks a degree or two hotter thanks to drier air in place, helping the atmosphere heat...
FORECAST: A stretch of 90-degree days ahead
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday afternoon, July 26, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday afternoon, July 26, 2021
A record turnout of nearly 190 golfers took park in a golf scramble on July 26, 2021 to benefit...
Golf outing benefits Big Brothers, Big Sisters