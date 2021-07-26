Gov. Beshear gives masking guidance for school systems to keep classes in-person

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday afternoon, Gov. Beshear provided “strong recommendations” for school systems regarding COVID guidance as many return to school over the next few weeks.

“Today we have what I believe are three pretty clear recommendations to our school systems, our school districts,” Beshear said.

Beshear said the guidance comes as the COVID Delta variant spreads among Kentucky, with the recommendation to help keep kids in class the maximum number of days.

“Our priority is not to argue with each other,” Beshear said. “Our priority is not to play politics, our priority isn’t to do some red or blue thing or get involved in some ridiculous so-called culture war. Here’s our priority: it’s our kids. And it’s having them in class every day.”

The following recommendations were created by the Kentucky Board of Education using state and CDC-guidelines and was recommended for all school districts within the state to follow.

School districts should require all unvaccinated students and unvaccinated adults to wear a mask when in classrooms and other indoor settings.

School districts should require all students under 12 years of age to wear a mask when in classrooms and other indoor school settings.

School districts wishing to optimize safety and minimize risk of educational and athletic disruption should require all students and all adults to wear a mask while in the classroom and other indoor school settings.

Beshear urged Kentuckians to get vaccinated if they haven’t already, as the Delta variant spread is growing among unvaccinated individuals.

“We would beat the Delta variant if everyone gets vaccinated,” Beshear said.

As of Monday, 2,278,834 total Kentuckians have at least received one dose of the COVID vaccine. Beshear said around 62 percent of Kentuckians 18 and older have been vaccinated.

For more information on vaccines and to find an appointment in your area, click or tap here.

