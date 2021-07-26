Support Local Businesses
JCPS superintendent expected to recommend universal mask requirement

Board of Education to meet Tuesday at Central High School
Dr. Marty Pollio, superintendent of the Jefferson County Public Schools.
Dr. Marty Pollio, superintendent of the Jefferson County Public Schools.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After Gov. Beshear revealed new recommendations to safely return to school this upcoming semester, Jefferson County Public Schools announced their recommendation that would be brought to the board Tuesday evening.

In a message sent to JCPS parents and staff Monday evening, the Board of Education is expected to discuss mask wearing and a virtual school option for the 2021-2022 school year during Tuesday’s meeting at Central High School.

Dr. Marty Pollio, JCPS superintendent, is expected to recommend a universal mask requirement for all students, staff, and visitors, regardless of their COVID vaccination status. The requirement would be in effect within JCPS buildings, but would not be required when staff or students are outside JCPS property.

JCPS said the new requirement was aligned with guidance from the governor as well as from the CDC and the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Education will also discuss a possible extension of a virtual school option for elementary school students. JCPS’ letter states students in grades 6 through 12 are eligible to enroll in the Pathfinder School of Innovation online school.

Virtual school options for Kindergarten through 5th graders would have to be approved by the Kentucky Department of Education, according to JCPS.

WAVE 3 News will have more details from the Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

