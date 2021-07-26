Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Knox County couple

The missing couple was last seen near Campbell County early Monday morning.
Knox County Couple missing
Knox County Couple missing(KCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Knox County couple, officials with the office say. The Major Crimes Unit is looking for Paul and Judith Arens.

The couple was last seen on July 26 leaving West Knox County driving a 2009 maroon Honda Accord. Officials say the car has Tennessee license plate 625-KFW.

The couple’s last known location was the Tennessee-Kentucky border near Campbell County around 1:25 a.m. Monday, officials say.

Those with information are asked to call the KCSO at 865-215-2243.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Damani Willis’ mother says that her son was shot in Detroit while visiting his father for...
‘He’s traumatized’: Community gives back after 11-year-old from Louisville shot multiple times
On Tuesday, JCPS Board members are scheduled to vote on guidance for the upcoming school year.
‘It’s going to be difficult to maintain a safe environment’: JCPS Board member encourages masks
Calls came in around 1 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Rochester Drive, just off of Southside...
LMPD: Man shot and killed at south Louisville business park, suspect in custody
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial

Latest News

Calls came in around 1 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Rochester Drive, just off of Southside...
LMPD: Man shot and killed at south Louisville business park, suspect in custody
Calls came in around 1 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Rochester Drive, just off of Southside...
LMPD: Man shot and killed at south Louisville business park, suspect in custody
The owner of a private company requesting a $99 payment to pick up stray pets was a former LMAS...
Former LMAS employee facing charges for operating without proper permits
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report
The FBI’s criminal complaint against John Subleski state that he had plans to storm LMPD and...
‘Boogaloo Bois’ member sentenced for causing riots during Louisville protests