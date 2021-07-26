LMPD: Man shot and killed at south Louisville business park, suspect in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been shot and killed during an altercation at a south Louisville business park Monday afternoon.

MetroSafe confirmed calls came in around 1 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Rochester Drive, just off of Southside Drive, on reports of a shooting.

Officials confirmed one man had been shot at the location, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. The suspect and the victim worked at a business within the location, and an altercation happened between the two people.

The victim, whose age was not given by officials, was transported to University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect is currently in custody and charges are pending.

When asked, Mitchell could not confirm whether a possible suspect who turned themselves in to the Hall of Justice later Monday afternoon was the suspected shooter in this incident.

Louisville Metro Police continues its investigation at this time.

