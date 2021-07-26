Man accused of threatening JCPS superintendent issued multiple court orders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of threatening JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio over the district’s mask policy was in court Monday morning.

Arraigned in front of a judge, Bradley Linzy was issued court orders he’ll have to follow at least until his next court appearance.

Charged with terroristic threatening for an incident that happened back on July 12, Linzy’s accused of threatening Pollio at the VanHoose Education Center.

According to a citation, Linzy admitted to having a gun in his car when he got out to confront Pollio.

He claimed he never threatened anyone with it.

On Monday, Linzy was ordered not to have contact with anyone within JCPS, especially Pollio.

He was also ordered not to have possession of any firearms outside his home. He was in visible disagreement with the judge.

”I don’t agree to that, I won’t sign that,” Linzy said in front of the judge. “I can’t sign that sir.”

Linzy was advised to allow his attorney to speak for him.

His attorney, Tracy Shipley, said they disagree with the wording of that court order, which initially said he was in unlawful possession of a handgun.

The commonwealth argued that’s just semantics.

“The order of the court is that he have no firearms,” said the prosecuting attorney. “He had a firearm at the time the incident occurred. If he wants to scratch out ‘unlawful possession’ he can scratch out ‘unlawful.’ He still needs to understand it’s the court’s order. He doesn’t have to agree with it.”

Shipley immediately responded.

”The firearm was not used in the commission or the furtherance of any crime, your honor,” she told the judge, “and that is the basis or our objection.”

Linzy was also ordered that he can only pick up his kids from school if he stays in his car and doesn’t interact with JCPS employees.

He’s due back in court September 17.

