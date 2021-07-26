Man dies after hitting pole, tree in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who crashed into a utility pole and a tree was found dead inside of his vehicle.

The crash happened in the area of West Highway 42 and North Highway 1694 around 7 a.m. on July 24, according to Oldham County police.

When officers arrived, they found a 2014 silver Honda Crosstour, driven by Michael Thompson, of Brownsville, Kentucky, had gone off the road and hit the pole and a tree.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information in the crash is asked to call Oldham County Police Department at 502-222-1300.

