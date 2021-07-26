Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

MetroSafe: Person shot at south Louisville business park

Calls came in around 1 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Rochester Drive, just off of Southside...
Calls came in around 1 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Rochester Drive, just off of Southside Drive, on reports of a shooting.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting at a south Louisville business park Monday afternoon where one person has been reportedly shot.

MetroSafe confirmed calls came in around 1 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Rochester Drive, just off of Southside Drive, on reports of a shooting.

Officials confirmed one victim had been shot at the location. No other details were provided at this time.

This story will be updated.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Damani Willis’ mother says that her son was shot in Detroit while visiting his father for...
‘He’s traumatized’: Community gives back after 11-year-old from Louisville shot multiple times
On Tuesday, JCPS Board members are scheduled to vote on guidance for the upcoming school year.
‘It’s going to be difficult to maintain a safe environment’: JCPS Board member encourages masks
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
For the first time in its 30-year history, the Kentucky Bourbon Festival is off limits to...
Bardstown residents complain of being left out of revamped Kentucky Bourbon Festival

Latest News

A section of the renovated third floor at the Academy @ Shawnee following a $42 Million...
Condemned floor brought back to life at Academy @ Shawnee
A local organization helping to find and procure organ donations for those in need gave...
Transplant recipients, organ donor families recognized during volunteer appreciation day
Monica Brown, a transplant recipient and survivor, said she had been training for the...
Heart-transplant recipient thankful for life-saving donation
On Tuesday, JCPS Board members are scheduled to vote on guidance for the upcoming school year.
‘It’s going to be difficult to maintain a safe environment’: JCPS Board member encourages masks