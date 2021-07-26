MetroSafe: Person shot at south Louisville business park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting at a south Louisville business park Monday afternoon where one person has been reportedly shot.
MetroSafe confirmed calls came in around 1 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Rochester Drive, just off of Southside Drive, on reports of a shooting.
Officials confirmed one victim had been shot at the location. No other details were provided at this time.
