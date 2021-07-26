Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by SUV on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 65.

A man walked into the southbound lanes of I-65, near Arthur Street, and was hit by an SUV around 5:55 a.m. Monday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

The pedestrian was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in serious condition.

Mitchell said the driver of the SUV stopped.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. No charges are expected to be filed.

