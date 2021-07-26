Support Local Businesses
Philip Morris wants cigarettes banned in UK by 2030

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(AP) - The CEO of Philip Morris International was quoted by Britain’s Mail on Sunday as saying that the tobacco company foresaw an end to its sales of traditional cigarettes in Britain within 10 years.

“I want to allow this company to leave smoking behind,” Jacek Olczak, the CEO of Philip Morris International, said. “I think in the UK, 10 years from now maximum, you can completely solve the problem of smoking.’

Asked if that meant Philip Morris would stop selling traditional cigarettes in the UK within that time, he was quoted as saying, “Absolutely.”

Philip Morris International has said its goal is to replace cigarettes with alternatives such as its IQOS heated tobacco system.  

The government has said it wants to end smoking in England by 2030.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

