School zones safety project brings $1.8M to Northern Oldham County

GOSHEN, Ky. (WAVE) - With state and local officials on hand, Governor Andy Beshear presented at ceremonial check for $1.81 million for a project to make the roads safer near three Oldham County schools.

The money will be used to add turning lanes on Highway 1793, the road where Harmony Elementary, North Oldham Middle and North Oldham High School are located. The goal is to reduce traffic backups, especially during drop off and pickup times.

The project is still in the early stages, but it will also include crosswalks. It’s unknown when construction will begin.

In April, Gov. Beshear announced plans to invest nearly $23 million in highway safety projects near schools.

