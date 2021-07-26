Two women shot in southwest Louisville; suspect caught

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two women were shot outside of a smoke shop in southwest Louisville Monday afternoon. It happened in the parking lot of Cox’s Smokers Outlet on Manslick Road near Gagel Avenue.

A Metrosafe spokesperson said two women were found shot inside a car.

Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff said the two women were rushed to the hospital, but their injuries don’t appear serious.

A red Hummer that was reported to be involved was found on Third Street near Woodlawn Avenue just a few minutes after the shooting, less than three miles from Cox’s.

Ruoff said the suspect was later taken into custody. Their identity, along with those of the two victims, has not been released.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to provide any information to investigators.

