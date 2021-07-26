Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Two women shot in southwest Louisville; suspect caught

A red Hummer that was reported to be involved in a double shooting on Manslick Road was found...
A red Hummer that was reported to be involved in a double shooting on Manslick Road was found on Third Street near Woodlawn Avenue just a few minutes after the shooting.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two women were shot outside of a smoke shop in southwest Louisville Monday afternoon. It happened in the parking lot of Cox’s Smokers Outlet on Manslick Road near Gagel Avenue.

A Metrosafe spokesperson said two women were found shot inside a car.

Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff said the two women were rushed to the hospital, but their injuries don’t appear serious.

A red Hummer that was reported to be involved was found on Third Street near Woodlawn Avenue just a few minutes after the shooting, less than three miles from Cox’s.

Ruoff said the suspect was later taken into custody. Their identity, along with those of the two victims, has not been released.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to provide any information to investigators.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Damani Willis’ mother says that her son was shot in Detroit while visiting his father for...
‘He’s traumatized’: Community gives back after 11-year-old from Louisville shot multiple times
On Tuesday, JCPS Board members are scheduled to vote on guidance for the upcoming school year.
‘It’s going to be difficult to maintain a safe environment’: JCPS Board member encourages masks
Calls came in around 1 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Rochester Drive, just off of Southside...
LMPD: Man shot and killed at south Louisville business park, suspect in custody
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial

Latest News

The FBI’s criminal complaint against John Subleski state that he had plans to storm LMPD and...
‘Boogaloo Bois’ member sentenced for causing riots during Louisville protests
COVID-19 GFX
Louisville doctor worried about impact of Delta variant
Tuesday looks a degree or two hotter thanks to drier air in place, helping the atmosphere heat...
FORECAST: A stretch of 90-degree days ahead
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday afternoon, July 26, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday afternoon, July 26, 2021
A record turnout of nearly 190 golfers took park in a golf scramble on July 26, 2021 to benefit...
Golf outing benefits Big Brothers, Big Sisters