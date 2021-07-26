Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

UK planning study to address vaccine hesitancy among minority groups

(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A University of Kentucky study launching this summer hopes to understand COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among minority populations.

Researchers at UK say minority groups are historically less likely to get vaccinated for a number of reasons. One of them is medical mistrust.

Throughout spring of 2021, UK partnered with predominantly Black churches in Lexington to provide mobile vaccine clinics. Researchers hope to get insight from people who worked at these clinics. Then, they’ll use what they find to market the shots, in a way that promotes trust.

Shiloh Baptist Church took part these clinics. Rev. Clark Williams says social media’s led to hesitancy. He focuses on listening and understanding concerns in his community, but he has a message to share.

“Certainly, as a Christian one of the things I would point to is that when we’ve been given a tool that is showing itself to be effective, then we’re supposed to use that tool,” Rev. Williams said. “You know our faith is not as such that well God is going to take care of us even though he’s provided a tool.”

When considering how to reach out to people who are still hesitant, Rev. Williams says it helps to tell personal stories that people can identify with.

After the study’s finished net year, the research team plans to publish the results.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Damani Willis’ mother says that her son was shot in Detroit while visiting his father for...
‘He’s traumatized’: Community gives back after 11-year-old from Louisville shot multiple times
On Tuesday, JCPS Board members are scheduled to vote on guidance for the upcoming school year.
‘It’s going to be difficult to maintain a safe environment’: JCPS Board member encourages masks
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
For the first time in its 30-year history, the Kentucky Bourbon Festival is off limits to...
Bardstown residents complain of being left out of revamped Kentucky Bourbon Festival

Latest News

Heat continues to build this week.
FORECAST: A week full of 90-degree days ahead
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday midday, July 26, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday midday, July 26, 2021
Horse owners who are looking for the next ideal home for their animals may be in luck.
Programs help owners surrender horses, place animals for adoption
A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 65.
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by SUV on I-65