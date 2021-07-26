Support Local Businesses
UofL sets dates for mandatory COVID testing of unvaccinated students, staff, faculty

By John P. Wise
Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will require unvaccinated students, faculty and staff to be tested for COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming school year.

The university and testing partner Bluewater Diagnostics will conduct the mandatory testing  at the Student Activity Center, Student Recreation Center, and the Abell Administration building. 

The testing will be conducted three separate times throughout the first semester, from Aug. 17 to Aug. 27.

Classes begin for undergraduate and graduate students on Aug. 23.

A UofL spokesman said the school will not mandate vaccinations but “strongly” encourages them.

Businesses, schools and other organizations are considering renewed restrictions amid a rise in COVID cases the last several weeks, attributed largely to the Delta variant.

