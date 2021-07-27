65-year-old man killed in I-71 crash identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 65-year-old man who was killed in an early-morning crash on I-71 North Monday has been identified by officials.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office revealed Kevin Cunningham, from Louisville, died due to multiple blunt force injuries sustained from the accident.

TRIMARC said the multi-vehicle crash happened just before 7 a.m. on I-71 North near I-264. All lanes on I-71 North were closed for around two hours while the scene was cleared.

Cunningham was transported to University Hospital, where he died around 9:42 a.m.

The crash is under investigation by Louisville Metro Police.

