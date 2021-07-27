Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Biles out of team finals with apparent injury

Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo. The 24-year-old U.S. star, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor.(Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By WILL GRAVES
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is out of the team finals after apparently suffering an injury during the vault.

The 24-year-old U.S. star, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor.

Biles returned several minutes later with her right leg wrapped. She took off her bar grips, hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles before putting on a jacket and sweatpants.

The Americans will be forced to finish the rest of the competition without her, severely hampering their bid to claim a third straight Olympic title.

Biles arrived in Tokyo as the unquestioned star of the Games but struggled, at least by her high standards, during qualifying.

_____

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Eric Raymont Deshields, turned himself in to police later that...
Man charged with murder, accused of shooting, killing coworker at Louisville business park
A red Hummer that was reported to be involved in a double shooting on Manslick Road was found...
Two women shot in southwest Louisville; suspect caught
Gov. Beshear said the recommendation was created to help keep kids in class the maximum number...
Gov. Beshear gives masking guidance for school systems to keep classes in-person
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report

Latest News

The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Eric Raymont Deshields, turned himself in to police later that...
Man charged with murder, accused of shooting, killing coworker at Louisville business park
The DEA Heroin Investigation Team claimed since 2017, it has reviewed 435 overdose cases,...
Prosecuting overdose deaths: The Troubleshooter investigates
Monday night, July 26, 2021
Monday night, July 26, 2021
The JCPS Board of Education is expected to discuss mask wearing and a virtual school option for...
JCPS superintendent expected to recommend universal mask requirement
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
Police to detail violence, injuries at first Jan. 6 hearing