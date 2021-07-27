Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Concerns rise as COVID cases climb again

By CNN
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States is heading in the wrong direction with new COVID-19 cases climbing once again.

Hospitalizations are up in many states, too, including Florida.

“Three to four weeks ago we went to a total of 52 patients in our health system who had COVID and today we went over 200,” said Dr. Hany Atallah, chief medical officer at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

More than 90% of the COVID-19 patients being admitted to the medical center are unvaccinated.

“The group of patients who are being admitted who are vaccinated, they have other medical problems and are on certain medications, like immunosuppressants that make them more vulnerable, even though they have been vaccinated,” Atallah said.

Less than half of the US population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and with the delta...
Less than half of the US population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and with the delta variant causing cases to surge in many states, some experts are, once again, urging Americans to take precautions against the coronavirus.

Last week, a White House official said the Sunshine State, along with Missouri and Texas, account for more than 40% of new COVID cases in the United States.

Overall, fewer than half of Americans are fully vaccinated.

A recent poll of unvaccinated adults shows 45% of those surveyed were definitely not going to get a shot.

“By people saying, ‘I’m not going to get vaccinated,’ they’re actually choosing to endanger everybody else and they’re prolonging the pandemic,” said Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst and emergency physician.

With about 46% of the U.S. population living in a community the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now considers to have “high” COVID-19 transmission, health experts are urging caution.

“Vaccinated people, stop thinking we’re fully protected,” Wen said. “We’re very well protected, but as long as there are people around us who are continuing to spread COVID-19, that’s actually making us less safe.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Eric Raymont Deshields, turned himself in to police later that...
Man charged with murder, accused of shooting, killing coworker at Louisville business park
A red Hummer that was reported to be involved in a double shooting on Manslick Road was found...
Two women shot in southwest Louisville; suspect caught
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report

Latest News

More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
CDC new guidelines call for masks in schools K-12
Defendant Nathaniel Rowland sits with his attorney Alicia Goode during closing arguments in his...
South Carolina man convicted of killing Uber rider in 2019
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Man pleads guilty to 4 Atlanta-area spa killings, sentenced to life
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
LIVE AUDIO: CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US
Press secretary Jen Psaki addresses the upcoming guidelines update from the CDC.
White House press sec on new CDC guidance