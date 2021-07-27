Support Local Businesses
Floyd Co. Sheriff seeking suspects of early-morning car thefts

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana posted pictures on its Facebook page of the...
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana posted pictures on its Facebook page of the two suspects within Billy Joe’s Gas & Food Mart in Floyds Knobs.(Floyd County Sheriff's Department - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials are looking for two suspects who broke into cars in Georgetown early Tuesday morning, then used stolen credit cards within a gas station.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana posted pictures on its Facebook page of the two suspects within Billy Joe’s Gas & Food Mart in Floyds Knobs.

These two are suspected of stealing articles from cars in the 5000 block of Edwardsville-Galena in the early morning...

Posted by Floyd County Indiana Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

The two individuals are suspected of stealing items our of multiple vehicles in the 5000 block of Edwardsville Galena Road in Georgetown early Tuesday.

The suspects then used stolen credit cards reported missing from those vehicles to purchase items at the gas station.

Anyone with any information on the two suspects or the car thefts is asked to call Floyd County Sheriff Department’s Detective Division at (812) 948-5407.

