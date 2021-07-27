Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Air Quality Alert in effect; hot, sunny through mid-week

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • AIR QUALITY ALERT: Louisville Metro area through midnight
  • HEAT: Actual highs in the 95-100 degree range; heat index 98-103°
  • SEVERE THREAT: A cold front pushes in from the north late Thursday night with a risk of severe thunderstorms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be sunny and hot, with highs in the mid-90s. An Air Quality Alert is in place for those in sensitive groups due to wildfire smoke and elevated levels of ground-level ozone.

We’ll see some clouds around tonight with warm lows in the 70s.

Tomorrow will be another hot day with highs in the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will creep closer to 100° as humidity increases around the region. Wednesday night looks muggy and warm with lows in the 70s.

The heat lasts through Thursday when we could see mid to upper 90s for highs. A cold front pushing in from the north late Thursday night into Friday morning will have plenty of fuel for thunderstorms due to the hot weather in place ahead of it. There is a chance we will have to declare an Alert Day for the severe thunderstorm threat for late Thurdsay night but we need more data on storm timing. Stay tuned!

