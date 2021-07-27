FORECAST: Air Quality Alert today

WEATHER HEADLINES

AIR QUALITY ALERT: Louisville Metro through midnight

HEAT: Actual highs push into the 95-100 degree range; heat index 98-103

SEVERE RISK: A cold front will push in from the north late Thursday Night with a severe thunderstorm risk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today looks hot and dry. It’ll be mostly sunny in the afternoon with an Air Quality Alert in place, reaching into the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.

A few clouds around tonight with warm lows in the 70s.

Wednesday is a very hot day with highs in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will creep closer to 100 degrees as more humidity flows into our region during the day.

A few clouds from time to time Wednesday night with lows in the 70s.

The heat will continue through Thursday with mid to upper 90s likely. We’ll then need to monitor a cold front pushing in from the north late Thursday night into Friday morning. Due to the hot weather in place ahead of it, there will be plenty of fuel. There is a chance we will have to declare an Alert Day for the severe thunderstorm threat for late Thursday night but we need more data on timing. Stay tuned!

