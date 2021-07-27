Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Hottest weather in the past two years possible

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Air Quality Alert Wednesday
  • 100°+ heat index possible Wednesday and Thursday
  • Scattered storms late Thursday and Friday knock temperatures back into the 80s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mild temperatures overnight with lows falling into the 60 to lower 70s under a clear sky.

The temperatures ramp up on Wednesday with an increase in humidity. This will propel heat index values near 100 degrees. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. An Air Quality Alert is in place!

Wednesday night will be muggy and quite warm as lows only get down into the upper 70s in the city.

Thursday has a good chance of being the hottest day in two years as highs get up to 98° in Louisville with a heat index up to 106°. Scattered strong storms will move in from the north by evening, quickly extinguishing the heat in areas that receive them.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hottest weather in the past two years possible
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday night, July 27, 2021

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Eric Raymont Deshields, turned himself in to police later that...
Man charged with murder, accused of shooting, killing coworker at Louisville business park
The DEA Heroin Investigation Team in Louisville claimed since 2017, it has reviewed 435...
Prosecuting overdose deaths: The Troubleshooter investigates
The fire was reported in the 400 block of Kensington Drive on Tuesday, Clarksville Police...
Suspect arrested after woman found dead during house fire in Clarksville

Latest News

Hottest weather in the past two years possible
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday night, July 27, 2021
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/27
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/27
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/27
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/26