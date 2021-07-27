FORECAST: Hottest weather in the past two years possible

WEATHER HEADLINES

Air Quality Alert Wednesday

100°+ heat index possible Wednesday and Thursday

Scattered storms late Thursday and Friday knock temperatures back into the 80s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mild temperatures overnight with lows falling into the 60 to lower 70s under a clear sky.

The temperatures ramp up on Wednesday with an increase in humidity. This will propel heat index values near 100 degrees. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. An Air Quality Alert is in place!

Wednesday night will be muggy and quite warm as lows only get down into the upper 70s in the city.

Thursday has a good chance of being the hottest day in two years as highs get up to 98° in Louisville with a heat index up to 106°. Scattered strong storms will move in from the north by evening, quickly extinguishing the heat in areas that receive them.

