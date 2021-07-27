FORECAST: More heat… more humidity

WEATHER HEADLINES

100°+ heat index possible Wednesday & Thursday

Scattered storms late Thursday and Friday knock temperatures back into the 80s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be mostly clear tonight as we get down into the lower 70s.

Wednesday is a very hot day with a high temperature in the mid to upper 90s and an afternoon heat index up to 101°. Skies will be partly sunny and no relieving rain is in sight for the midway point of the workweek.

Wednesday night will be muggy and quite warm as lows only get down into the upper 70s in the city.

Thursday has a good chance of being the hottest day in two years as highs get up to 98° in Louisville with a heat index up to 106°. Scattered strong storms will move in from the north by evening, quickly extinguishing the heat in areas that receive them.

