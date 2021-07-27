GCCS superintendent says school board should make masks optional

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are many parents and kids within the Greater Clark County School District who are looking forward to the first day of school on Wednesday. That includes Myra Moran, a mother of three who said she’s glad her kids are going back to school.

She said she may have more peace and quiet while working from home.

“They basically go crazy at home,” Moran said. “For parents who work, it’s hard to keep them occupied and doing school at the same time.”

Greater Clark County Schools is allowing options for learning this year, including in-person or virtual.

Moran said virtual learning doesn’t work for her children.

“If they do school virtually, the kids are not getting the same experience,” Moran said.

Greater Clark County School District Superintendent Mark Laughner said this year, it is allowing parents to take the reins when it comes to how their children will learn, especially during a pandemic.

It’s not the only choice being left in the hands of parents. Laughner said parents should choose whether their kids should wear masks at school.

“You know, the governor of Indiana made it a local decision,” Laughner said. “I recommended our school board make it optional for our parents.”

It’s this type of flexibility that Laughner said has contributed to growth within the district.

“I think a lot of people in surrounding school districts, even across the river in Kentucky, saw that we were ready to go and ready to come back to school,” Laughner said.

Laughner said the district is prepared to be flexible, no matter what COVID might mean for the school year.

“We will watch what’s going to happen with the variants,” Laughner said. “I feel like it’s going to be adjustable. The mask policy is subject to change.”

For now, Laughner said the district is not requiring anyone including staff to disclose their vaccination status. That would only come into play if the virus starts spreading, that way the district can determine who would need to be quarantined.

