UPDATE: KSP searching for car in connection with fatal mini bike collision

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: The Kentucky State Police is currently looking for a dark-colored car that left the scene of Monday’s fatal collision on East Hiseville Main Street in Barren County. KSP requests anyone with information about this collision to contact (270) 782-2010.

KSP is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle in connection with the fatal collision that involved a mini bike in Barren County. (KSP)

A Glasgow man died Monday night after falling off a Coleman mini bike near the 3800 block of East Hiseville Main Street and then being struck by two vehicles.

According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Allen Johnson swerved to the left causing him to fall from his mini bike. Police said an unknown vehicle traveling behind the mini bike struck Johnson in the roadway but left the scene. A second vehicle, being operated by 60 year-old Terry Walls of Liberty, was unable to stop and also struck Johnson.

Allen Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Barren County Coroner.

Kentucky State Police Post 3 is currently looking for the unknown vehicle that left the scene of this collision. If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, please contact KSP Post 3 at (270)782-2010.

