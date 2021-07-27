Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/27

Some really hot stuff the next few days with hazy skies still at play. We stand a good chance to match the hottest so far this year (97°) and at least some chance to beat that by a couple of degrees. Moisture levels and the haze/smoke will determine the latter. Either way, HOT!

Next focus will be on a cold front dropping down Thursday Night into Friday. Despite the overnight timing, there will be enough fuel and wind energy for some severe weather warnings. But to what extent and the exact timing of these little guys is still unknown. We’ll have more on that over the next 48 hours.

This front will knock out the heat Friday and another front Sunday will knock down even more warmth and humidity into next week. So if you are not a fan of this hot stuff, some changes are on the table at least.

