Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Hillview man helped by strangers to clear remains of ‘eyesore’ homeless camp

The former residents of a homeless camp near Hillview have left behind mounds of trash.
The former residents of a homeless camp near Hillview have left behind mounds of trash.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homeless camp near Hillview has been abandoned, but trash and lots of unwanted items from its previous inhabitants were left behind. It was situated behind Harbor Freight Tools on Standiford Plaza Drive.

Three to five regulars would regularly stay at the camp, according to people who live in Hillview.

However, a man who lives in the area said he decided something needed to be done, so he organized a cleanup effort to clear the site.

“It’s an eyesore,” Dave Myers said. “A lot of people were on Facebook talking about how bad it looked and that. I just wanted to make a difference in my community.”

Myers and several others began packing up the sleeping bags, tents, and cots at the homeless camp site about a week ago. He said even strangers showed up to help him.

“I put the word out,” Myers said. “I got some helpers; I don’t even know these people. They just stopped, got out of their cars and started helping.”

Myers said he checked with several officials and businesses around the area and waited a few days before initiating the cleanup.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Eric Raymont Deshields, turned himself in to police later that...
Man charged with murder, accused of shooting, killing coworker at Louisville business park
Damani Willis’ mother says that her son was shot in Detroit while visiting his father for...
‘He’s traumatized’: Community gives back after 11-year-old from Louisville shot multiple times
On Tuesday, JCPS Board members are scheduled to vote on guidance for the upcoming school year.
‘It’s going to be difficult to maintain a safe environment’: JCPS Board member encourages masks
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial

Latest News

The DEA Heroin Investigation Team in Louisville claimed since 2017, it has reviewed 435...
Prosecuting overdose deaths: The Troubleshooter investigates
A red Hummer that was reported to be involved in a double shooting on Manslick Road was found...
Two women shot in southwest Louisville; suspect caught
The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Eric Raymont Deshields, turned himself in to police later that...
Man charged with murder, accused of shooting, killing coworker at Louisville business park
Dr. Marty Pollio, superintendent of the Jefferson County Public Schools.
JCPS superintendent expected to recommend universal mask requirement