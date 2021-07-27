Hillview man helped by strangers to clear remains of ‘eyesore’ homeless camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homeless camp near Hillview has been abandoned, but trash and lots of unwanted items from its previous inhabitants were left behind. It was situated behind Harbor Freight Tools on Standiford Plaza Drive.

Three to five regulars would regularly stay at the camp, according to people who live in Hillview.

However, a man who lives in the area said he decided something needed to be done, so he organized a cleanup effort to clear the site.

“It’s an eyesore,” Dave Myers said. “A lot of people were on Facebook talking about how bad it looked and that. I just wanted to make a difference in my community.”

Myers and several others began packing up the sleeping bags, tents, and cots at the homeless camp site about a week ago. He said even strangers showed up to help him.

“I put the word out,” Myers said. “I got some helpers; I don’t even know these people. They just stopped, got out of their cars and started helping.”

Myers said he checked with several officials and businesses around the area and waited a few days before initiating the cleanup.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.