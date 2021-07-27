Man arraigned on charges in double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect in a shooting that left two women injured has been arraigned.

The women were shot around 1:15 p.m. Monday while sitting in a car at Cox’s Smoker’s Outlet in the 4900 block of Manslick Road.

Laron Weston, 28, was taken into custody a short distance away after being tracked down by Louisville Metro police.

Weston was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on two counts each of assault, fleeing police, and assault on a police officer. He is also facing single counts of being a felon in possession of a gun, possession of cocaine and marijuana, and criminal mischief.

Weston’s bond was set at $10,000 and his next court date was set for August 5.

