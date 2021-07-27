Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man arraigned on charges in double shooting

Laron Weston, 28, was arrested July 26, 2021 after a shooting that left two women wounded.
Laron Weston, 28, was arrested July 26, 2021 after a shooting that left two women wounded.(Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect in a shooting that left two women injured has been arraigned.

The women were shot around 1:15 p.m. Monday while sitting in a car at Cox’s Smoker’s Outlet in the 4900 block of Manslick Road.

Laron Weston, 28, was taken into custody a short distance away after being tracked down by Louisville Metro police.

Weston was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on two counts each of assault, fleeing police, and assault on a police officer. He is also facing single counts of being a felon in possession of a gun, possession of cocaine and marijuana, and criminal mischief.

Weston’s bond was set at $10,000 and his next court date was set for August 5.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Eric Raymont Deshields, turned himself in to police later that...
Man charged with murder, accused of shooting, killing coworker at Louisville business park
A red Hummer that was reported to be involved in a double shooting on Manslick Road was found...
Two women shot in southwest Louisville; suspect caught
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report

Latest News

The fire was reported in the 400 block of Kensington Drive on Tuesday, Clarksville Police...
Woman found dead inside home following fire
The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Eric Raymont Deshields, turned himself in to police later that...
Man charged with murder, accused of shooting, killing coworker at Louisville business park
The DEA Heroin Investigation Team claimed since 2017, it has reviewed 435 overdose cases,...
Prosecuting overdose deaths: The Troubleshooter investigates
Monday night, July 26, 2021
Monday night, July 26, 2021