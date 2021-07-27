Support Local Businesses
Man charged with murder, accused of shooting, killing coworker at Louisville business park

By Nick Picht, Dustin Vogt and Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was allegedly shot and killed by his coworker at a south Louisville business park Monday afternoon.

MetroSafe confirmed calls came in around 1 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Rochester Drive, just off of Southside Drive, on reports of a shooting. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the suspect and the victim worked at Material Handling Systems, a business within the park.

The victim, whose identity hasn’t been revealed, was rushed to University Hospital where he died.

The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Eric Raymont Deshields, turned himself in to police later that afternoon. He is facing a murder charge, according to court documents.

Mitchell said officers were nearby when the incident occurred, which helped to resolve the situation quickly.

“Anytime we have officers close to any situation, it’s always going to be to our advantage, and maybe one of the reasons why it came to a quick resolution in that situation,” Mitchell said. “But oftentimes, our officers are not right there. Most crime is not taken place right in front of us. So every now and then when it happens, we’re always elated when our officers are right there to get aid to the person who may be hurt or the situation can come to a quick solution that way.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

