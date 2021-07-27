Man critically injured in early morning shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported in the 7000 block of Bronner Circle around 6:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Mitchell said everyone who police believe was involved in the shooting was accounted for.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.