Man critically injured in early morning shooting

The shooting was reported in the 7000 block of Bronner Circle around 6:15 a.m., Louisville...
The shooting was reported in the 7000 block of Bronner Circle around 6:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported in the 7000 block of Bronner Circle around 6:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Mitchell said everyone who police believe was involved in the shooting was accounted for.

The shooting remains under investigation.

