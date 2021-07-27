Man dies following shooting near Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported in the 7000 block of Bronner Circle around 6:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

The man was taken to Baptist East where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

Mitchell said everyone who police believe was involved in the shooting was accounted for. He said The LMPD Homicide Unit would be consulting with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office on whether or not charges would be filed.

The shooting remains under investigation.

