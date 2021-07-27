Support Local Businesses
Massive gator spotted roaming Louisiana neighborhood

Gator spotted in St. James Parish
Gator spotted in St. James Parish
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT
PAULINA, La. (WVUE) - A massive gator has been captured after residents spotted it roaming around a Louisiana neighborhood.

Avarie Gravois saw the roughly eight-and-a-half-foot gator about a quarter of a mile from Paulina Park, in a neighborhood just off of Grand Point Road near Maura Street.

Gravois says the beast was calmly strolling for about 45 minutes before animal control picked it up.

In a video posted to Facebook, the gator walks through someone’s front yard and lies down right in front of their porch.

