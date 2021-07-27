New tailgate area among improvements coming to UofL football game day experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville football fans will have a new game day tailgating destination this season that will be free and open to all.

Known as The Alley, the location will be at the corner of So. Floyd St. and Boxley Ave., directly across from the entrance to Cardinal Stadium. The site is the former location of the Cardinal Alley, a former tailgating club,.

UofL Athletics officials say The Alley will have a large courtyard that can hold approximately 2,000 fans. There will also be live entertainment and turf greens for yard games. There will also be food trucks and numerous drink options.

An drawing showing the interior layout of The Alley, the new tailgate location for University of Louisville football fans, (Source: UofL Athletics)

The Alley will open four hours before game time and close 30 minutes prior to kickoff. It will also be open for one hour after the game.

The interior of the building will be a climate-controlled space that will be membership only. That area will feature a catered meal and premium bar options.

Former Cardinal Alley members will be given first access to purchase a VIP membership pass.. UofL says additional fans can be added to the waiting list by emailing Sam Robey with Cardinal Athletic Fund.

UofL Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said improvements are also being made to provide better WIFI access in Cardinal Stadium and the honored jerseys will be displayed on a 400 foot long ribbon board that will be installed on the East side of Cardinal Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.