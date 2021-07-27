Outside pressure not uncommon on world’s biggest stage, coaches, experts say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Simone Biles arrived in Tokyo as the brightest of Team USA’s star-studded gymnastics team. She shocked the world Tuesday, but not with her athleticism.

Following one rotation, Biles withdrew from the competition, opening the door for the team of Russian athletes to win gold for the first time in nearly three decades.

She was scheduled to do an “Amanar” vault that requires a roundoff back handspring onto the table followed by 2 1/2 twists. Biles instead did just 1 1/2 twists with a big leap forward after landing. She sat down and talked to U.S. team doctor Marcia Faustin, then headed to the back while the rest of the Americans moved on to uneven bars without her.

Jason Button and his gymnastics team watched the event live on Tuesday morning.

“She was going for a two and a half twist, and turned it into a one and a half twist,” Button said. “She balked.”

Button is the head coach of Champion Gymnastics, a group that has won several state titles in Kentucky.

He told WAVE 3 News Biles’ balk was likely caused by a mental block, when stress and pressure affect a gymnast’s ability to perform his or her usual routines.

“It’s irrational,” Button said. “It comes out of nowhere. It’s always usually based though, not in gymnastics, but it stress and pressure. And all of a sudden you start losing where you are in the air.”

Button said he works through mental blocks with his athletes often. Physically, he said a ladder system of difficulty can help athletes rebuild their confidence and mental strength, similar to rehab. Mentally, Button said his primary tool to combat mental blocks is positive self-talk.

”Innately, they don’t have it,” Button said. “They’re very hard on themselves and they have trouble visualizing and separating those. So when I switched into coaching, I was like, ‘You don’t talk to yourself positively?’ And they were like, ‘No, I think I’m terrible and I can’t do this.’ So that was the hardest thing for me going from athlete to coach, is realizing that you have to teach them how to visualize and be positive.”

The feeling is not unique to gymnasts. Dr. Vanessa Shannon, the director of mental performance for Norton Sports Health and UofL Athletics, said pressures and stressors build up in athletes starting at a young age. She works with athletes to navigate them, helping athletes become more self-aware and self-regulatory.

“It’s about creating a space where athletes do have the permission to feel and they’re able to develop those skills to be emotionally agile, so that when they experience emotions they can truly process them,” Shannon said.

Biles is scheduled to defend her Olympic title in the all-around final on Thursday. She also qualified for all four event finals later in the games.

The gymnast said she will regroup on Wednesday before deciding whether to continue.

“The fact that she felt empowered enough to speak up (and say), ‘No this is not right for me, I’m not mentally in a good space,’ I think that is a sign that we’re going in the right direction,” Button said.

