Person rescued from small aircraft crash in Floyd County

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - One person has been rescued from a small aircraft crash in Floyd County Tuesday morning, according to the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District.

Sgt. Ryan Houchen said crews were sent to locate a small aircraft that had went down in a wooded area near the 5000 block of St. Mary’s Road around 10:45 a.m.

Rescue crews began searching for the plane and located it within a heavily wooded area near the area.

A person was removed from the crash scene and sent to the hospital, where they are expected to survive.

Lafayette Township FPD was assisted by Greenville Fire Protection District, Floyd County EMA and Police, and New Chapel EMS in locating the crash and rescuing the crash victim.

