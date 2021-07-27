Pilot rescued from small aircraft crash in Floyd County

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A pilot has been rescued from a small aircraft crash in Floyd County Tuesday morning, according to the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District.

Sgt. Ryan Houchen said crews were sent to locate a small aircraft that went down in a wooded area near the 5000 block of St. Mary’s Road around 10:45 a.m.

Rescue crews began searching for the plane and located it within a heavily wooded area near the area. Sheriff Frank Loop with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said the plane was found between the 4900 block of Scottsville Road and the 5000 block of St. Mary’s Road.

The pilot was located and rescued from the crash scene around 30 minutes later and sent to University Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Lafayette Township FPD was assisted by Greenville Fire Protection District, Floyd County EMA and Police, and New Chapel EMS in locating the crash and rescuing the crash victim.

