Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Pilot rescued from small aircraft crash in Floyd County

Crews were sent to locate a small aircraft that went down in a wooded area near the 5000 block...
Crews were sent to locate a small aircraft that went down in a wooded area near the 5000 block of St. Mary’s Road around 10:45 a.m.(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A pilot has been rescued from a small aircraft crash in Floyd County Tuesday morning, according to the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District.

Sgt. Ryan Houchen said crews were sent to locate a small aircraft that went down in a wooded area near the 5000 block of St. Mary’s Road around 10:45 a.m.

Rescue crews began searching for the plane and located it within a heavily wooded area near the area. Sheriff Frank Loop with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said the plane was found between the 4900 block of Scottsville Road and the 5000 block of St. Mary’s Road.

The pilot was located and rescued from the crash scene around 30 minutes later and sent to University Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Lafayette Township FPD was assisted by Greenville Fire Protection District, Floyd County EMA and Police, and New Chapel EMS in locating the crash and rescuing the crash victim.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Eric Raymont Deshields, turned himself in to police later that...
Man charged with murder, accused of shooting, killing coworker at Louisville business park
A red Hummer that was reported to be involved in a double shooting on Manslick Road was found...
Two women shot in southwest Louisville; suspect caught
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report

Latest News

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana posted pictures on its Facebook page of the...
Floyd Co. Sheriff seeking suspects of early-morning car thefts
Ny’lah Linear (right), 16, died in a shooting on Cecil Avenue.
‘16 years wasn’t enough’: Mother describes holding dying teen daughter after she was shot
The games will place from June 5-12, 2022 in Orlando, Fla.
Indiana’s 2022 Special Olympics athletes announced
Indiana State Police troopers are traveling across the Hoosier state.
ISP troopers bicycling through Indiana for a good cause