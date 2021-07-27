Signs of heat exhaustion and ways to stay cool

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many people will be spreading the sunscreen on and cranking the ACs up as we prepare for one of the hottest weeks of this year.

Doctors at UofL Health Sports Medicine say people also need to understand the signs of heat exhaustion.

If you notice fatigue, nausea, dizziness, cramping or if you’re forgetting things, you need to get to the shade right away. Those are some of the signs of dehydration.

“Get plenty of fluids in,” Dr. Lauren Miller said. “One way to gauge that is you take your body weight by pounds and divide that by two and that’s the amount of ounces of fluid you should have each day.”

If you’re outdoors and exerting energy, doctors say to bump up your hydration. They also say to wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing to help reflect heat.

You’ll have to keep an eye out on younger children because they won’t always be able to know or vocalize their symptoms.

If you know an older adult, doctors ask that you check on them.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.