Southern Indiana resident wins biggest jackpot in French Lick Casino history

The jackpot is almost three times larger than the previous record jackpot, French Lick Resort said.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana resident just became a whole lot richer as French Lick Casino announced the winner of more than $690,000 in a jackpot Sunday night.

According to a release sent by French Lick Resort Tuesday afternoon, the guest won a total of $690,623 playing the Wild Party slot machine. The jackpot is almost three times larger than the previous record jackpot of $265,880 set back in 2013, French Lick Resort said.

The winner was revealed to be a French Lick Rewards card holder, but additional information was withheld for privacy concerns.

“It’s a very big deal. Around here, you don’t see a lot of local jackpots or progressives this high,” Jeff Whereatt, Director of Slots at French Lick Casino said in a release. “In places like Las Vegas where they can link multiple properties together you see jackpots get high, but in Indiana, you don’t see it often.”

The jackpot had been growing on the Wild Party slot machine since it was last hit in June of 2019. The casino said the machine had been gaining popularity as word of mouth for the growing jackpot had spread.

“It’s nice to see the jackpot hit and get going again, and we’ll see what it gets up to this next time,” Whereatt said in a release. “The Wild Party games are not going anywhere, so we’re going to keep them on the casino floor for as long as people enjoy playing them.”

The casino said the jackpot for the machine has reset with a starting prize of $136,000.

