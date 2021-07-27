Suspect arrested after woman found dead during house fire in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – A person is facing criminal charges in connection to a woman’s death in Southern Indiana. Firefighters found her body inside of a Clarksville home after a fire was reported there on Tuesday morning.

The home is in the 400 block of Kensington Drive, Clarksville Police Department detective Joel DeMoss said. When fire crews arrived, the woman was already dead and firefighters called the Clarksville Police Department to send officers to investigate.

The woman’s name and cause of death have not been released.

Around 6 p.m., Clarksville Police Department Chief Mark Palmer said a suspect had been arrested in connection to her death, but their identity and exact charges have not been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.