Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Suspect in South Louisville business park homicide case arraigned

Eric DeShields, 29, of Louisville, is is charged with murder. He is being held on a $100,000...
Eric DeShields, 29, of Louisville, is is charged with murder. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.(Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who turned himself into police shortly after a deadly shooting has made his first court appearance in the case.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Monday outside Material Handling Systems, a manufacturer in a South Louisville business park. Following the shooting, DeShields drive to the Hall of Justice where he was taken into custody.

Louisville Metro police say DeShields and the victim, whose name has not been released, were involved in an altercation before the shooting.

Bond for DeShields is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $100,000 bond. Unless he is indicted by a grand jury, DeShields will be back in Jefferson District Court court on August 5.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Eric Raymont Deshields, turned himself in to police later that...
Man charged with murder, accused of shooting, killing coworker at Louisville business park
A red Hummer that was reported to be involved in a double shooting on Manslick Road was found...
Two women shot in southwest Louisville; suspect caught
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report

Latest News

The fire was reported in the 400 block of Kensington Drive on Tuesday, Clarksville Police...
Woman found dead inside home following fire
Laron Weston, 28, was arrested July 26, 2021 after a shooting that left two women wounded.
Man arraigned on charges in double shooting
The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Eric Raymont Deshields, turned himself in to police later that...
Man charged with murder, accused of shooting, killing coworker at Louisville business park
The DEA Heroin Investigation Team claimed since 2017, it has reviewed 435 overdose cases,...
Prosecuting overdose deaths: The Troubleshooter investigates
Monday night, July 26, 2021
Monday night, July 26, 2021