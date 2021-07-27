Suspect in South Louisville business park homicide case arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who turned himself into police shortly after a deadly shooting has made his first court appearance in the case.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Monday outside Material Handling Systems, a manufacturer in a South Louisville business park. Following the shooting, DeShields drive to the Hall of Justice where he was taken into custody.

Louisville Metro police say DeShields and the victim, whose name has not been released, were involved in an altercation before the shooting.

Bond for DeShields is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $100,000 bond. Unless he is indicted by a grand jury, DeShields will be back in Jefferson District Court court on August 5.

