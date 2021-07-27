Support Local Businesses
Weekend event-goers react to LMPD reducing police presence at special-events, large gatherings

KFC Yum! Center kicks off busiest month in history
By Faith King
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD isn’t offering on-duty security for events across Louisville anymore. The change comes amid staffing shortages and rising crime.

On Sunday, a large group gathered at the YUM Center for a WWE show, safety was a concern for some, while others said they’re not worried.

“We feel completely safe, even for like crossing over the bridge and stuff like that,” a Hoosier visiting for the event said.

Another event-goer agreed, he said he’s used to going to events and not seeing many police officers,

“We have a good time, police need to be where they are, taking care of what they need to take care of, we don’t need them here policing us.”

While some people feel safe without seeing the men and women in blue, others appreciate the presence.

“Just knowing their presence is here, might deter anyone that might think about doing something,” Taiwanna Bradford, a mother who brought her child to the show expressed. “You know that concerns me, someone, that knows that there’s not a presence here and does have ill intentions they might act on them.”

This isn’t the first time the department has scaled back the coverage they provide. The first was back in 2017 when they were urging non-metro event planners to rely on other sources, like private security companies.

All event organizers will still be required to apply for a permit through the Special Events team within Metro’s Emergency Management Agency.

LMPD will continue providing on-duty staffing for Metro-operated events and will cover some other events like Thunder Over Louisville and the Kentucky Derby.

