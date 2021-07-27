Support Local Businesses
Will rising COVID cases increase access to testing sites?

By Maira Ansari
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Delta variant is spreading and the population is hitting a wall on vaccinations. With more cases, it begs the question about more options for testing.

Sarah Korcz has needed a COVID test a few times. She first got COVID in November of last year. Korcz got vaccinated and then tested positive again in June. Now, she’s sitting in her bedroom isolating once again because she was exposed to someone who tested positive.

“It’s super stressful especially when you are freaking out,” Korcz said.

On Monday evening, Korcz says she tried to find a place to get a COVID test.

“It ended up being a pretty difficult process,” Korcz said.

She said most places were closed or required an appointment; not what she was hoping for when she wanted an answer right away.

Korcz ended up getting into a testing place Tuesday morning and was negative, but said the doctor told her she still needed to isolate and test again later this week to be sure.

With COVID cases on the rise and concerns over breakthrough cases, there has been an uptick of testing.

“We are seeing a little increase in demand in testing,” Dr. Steve Hester of Norton Healthcare said. “I certainly hope we don’t go back to where we were last year. I think we are seeing some cases.”

Louisville Metro Government’s COVID testing site gives you several options on how to get tested through a healthcare provider or testing sites for the general public. Some places require appointments, some allow you to walk in within certain hours.

“Do we need to revisit the thought of those big drive-thru testing sites again?” Reporter Maira Ansari asked Hester.

“I think right now the volumes are clearly able to be met within the numerous locations we have, and other systems are doing the same,” Hester said.

To help provide additional locations, Norton Healthcare said people can once again schedule a COVID test at their Express Services site on Breckinridge Lane and Taylorsville Road starting Friday.

Some COVID testing sites are only testing if you are symptomatic or sick. Most insurance plans are accepted. If you don’t have insurance, it can cost anywhere from $50 or $200. It also depends if you have symptoms and if you need to see a provider.

It’s important to ask questions before you get tested so you aren’t shocked with an unexpected bill.

Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness sent a statement to WAVE 3 News about testing sites:

COVID testing is widely available across our community, with appointments and walk-ins available today. COVID cases are surging across Louisville, especially in parts where vaccination rates are low. Nearly all of our cases and hospitalizations are in individuals unvaccinated. Anyone who is unvaccinated should get tested periodically, especially if they are going to work, traveling or attending gatherings or events with groups of people. If you have symptoms, vaccinated or unvaccinated, you should also get tested.”

