Woman found dead inside home following fire

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – A woman was found dead inside a home after a fire was reported.

The fire was reported in the 400 block of Kensington Drive on Tuesday, Clarksville Police Department detective Joel DeMoss said.

When fire crews arrived, DeMoss said the woman was found dead and firefighters called the police department to investigate.

The woman’s name and cause of death have not been released.

Police said her death was a homicide but stated there was no immediate danger to the community.

