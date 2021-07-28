1 injured in Russell neighborhood shooting
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – At least one person was injured in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 600 block of South 20th Street around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.
One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The condition of that person has not been released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
