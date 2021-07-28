1 injured in Russell neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – At least one person was injured in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 600 block of South 20th Street around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The condition of that person has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

