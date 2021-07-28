Support Local Businesses
$76 million Derby City Gaming expansion, hotel announced by Churchill Downs Inc.

Derby City Gaming opened for business on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo source: WAVE 3 News)
Derby City Gaming opened for business on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo source: WAVE 3 News)(Kaitlin Rust, WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As part of a $76 million upgrade to Derby City Gaming, Churchill Downs Inc. announced on Thursday it will construct a hotel and expand the facility.

The project will add 135,000 square feet and 200 gaming positions to the gaming facility.

“Derby City Gaming continues to exceed the Company’s expectations,” Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen said. “The expansion of this premier gaming property is intended to create an elevated experience for our guests that is inclusive of all their hospitality needs and is anticipated to fuel ongoing growth in purse contributions for Churchill Downs Racetrack.”

Within the planned hotel’s five-story tower, there will be 123 rooms, including 14 specialty corner suites. Additionally, a Kentucky Derby ticket pairing option will be available for guests.

Gaming center and hotel visitors will also have a number of new food and drink options, including in a new restaurant, sports bar, and a VIP gaming area. A stage for live entertainment will also be built.

About 60 permanent positions at Derby City Gaming will be created as well as 400 construction jobs, CGI projected.

The City of Louisville must approve the project and rezoning measures before construction can begin, but CGI hopes to start by early next year. It is projected that the gaming floor will open in late 2022 and the hotel will open in the spring of 2023.

