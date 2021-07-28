Accused gunman in Manslick Road double shooting released from jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting two women and then pointing a gun at police was released from jail one day after the incident.

Laron Weston is now on home incarceration after being arrested on a total of 11 charges, which included the double shooting in the parking lot of the Cox’s Smokers Outlet on Manslick Road on Monday.

According to investigators, after the shooting, Weston took off and pointed a gun at them.

Jefferson County District Court Judge Anne Haynie set a bond of $10,000 for him at his arraignment on Tuesday. According to court documents, prosecutors had asked for $50,000 instead and asked that he be placed on home incarceration if he posted that amount, which he did, in cash.

Haynie also asked that Weston not be in possession of a handgun.

Weston is accused of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, assault, wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading the police, and drug trafficking. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment.

The two female victims in the Manslick Road shooting are expected to survive.

