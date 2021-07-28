Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Accused gunman in Manslick Road double shooting released from jail

Laron Weston is now on home incarceration after being arrested on a total of 11 charges, which...
Laron Weston is now on home incarceration after being arrested on a total of 11 charges, which included the double shooting in the parking lot of the Cox's Smokers Outlet on Manslick Road.(LMDC)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting two women and then pointing a gun at police was released from jail one day after the incident.

Laron Weston is now on home incarceration after being arrested on a total of 11 charges, which included the double shooting in the parking lot of the Cox’s Smokers Outlet on Manslick Road on Monday.

According to investigators, after the shooting, Weston took off and pointed a gun at them.

Jefferson County District Court Judge Anne Haynie set a bond of $10,000 for him at his arraignment on Tuesday. According to court documents, prosecutors had asked for $50,000 instead and asked that he be placed on home incarceration if he posted that amount, which he did, in cash.

Haynie also asked that Weston not be in possession of a handgun.

Weston is accused of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, assault, wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading the police, and drug trafficking. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment.

The two female victims in the Manslick Road shooting are expected to survive.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The DEA Heroin Investigation Team in Louisville claimed since 2017, it has reviewed 435...
Prosecuting overdose deaths: The Troubleshooter investigates
The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Eric Raymont Deshields, turned himself in to police later that...
Man charged with murder, accused of shooting, killing coworker at Louisville business park
The fire was reported in the 400 block of Kensington Drive on Tuesday, Clarksville Police...
Suspect arrested after woman found dead during house fire in Clarksville

Latest News

Churchill Downs announced three major investments to transform key areas at the home of the...
Churchill Downs to get $135 million upgrade, including redesigned Paddock area
JCPS eliminated school resource officers prior to the COVID pandemic and created a security...
JCPS board criticized for having security guards at meetings — not at schools
Neighbors in the Highlands tell WAVE 3 News they have found needles, shell casings and other...
‘This is Tailgate Central’: Highlands neighbors find shell casings, uncapped syringes from Walgreens parking lot parties
Antibody levels are one piece of the puzzle when it comes to fighting COVID. Antibodies help,...
Antibodies aren’t enough to protect you from COVID, doctor says