Alert issued for endangered missing person

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Operation Return Home alert has been issued for a 63-year-old man.

Marvin Brown was last seen Monday, July 26, in the 600 block of West Liberty in downtown Louisville. The area is near the Courts complex and Louisville Metro Corrections main jail

Brown is 6′ tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Family members say they fear for Brown’s safety because he doesn’t know the area and is in need of medication.

Anyone who has seen Marvin Brown or knows of his of his location is asked to call Louisville Metro police at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

