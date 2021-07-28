Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Alert issued for endangered missing person

Louisville authorities have issued an Operation Return Home Alert for Marvin Brown, 63. Brown...
Louisville authorities have issued an Operation Return Home Alert for Marvin Brown, 63. Brown is considered an endangered missing person.(Source: LMPD)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Operation Return Home alert has been issued for a 63-year-old man.

Marvin Brown was last seen Monday, July 26, in the 600 block of West Liberty in downtown Louisville. The area is near the Courts complex and Louisville Metro Corrections main jail

Brown is 6′ tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Family members say they fear for Brown’s safety because he doesn’t know the area and is in need of medication.

Anyone who has seen Marvin Brown or knows of his of his location is asked to call Louisville Metro police at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The DEA Heroin Investigation Team in Louisville claimed since 2017, it has reviewed 435...
Prosecuting overdose deaths: The Troubleshooter investigates
The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Eric Raymont Deshields, turned himself in to police later that...
Man charged with murder, accused of shooting, killing coworker at Louisville business park
The fire was reported in the 400 block of Kensington Drive on Tuesday, Clarksville Police...
Suspect arrested after woman found dead during house fire in Clarksville

Latest News

First Tee Louisville provides golfing opportunities for the youth of Southwest Louisville at...
Young golfers tee it up as local organization aims to expand the sport in Louisville
Victim in June homicide identified
Vocal opposition was not enough to stop mandatory masks for Jefferson County Public Schools...
JCPS Board of Education votes in favor of universal mask mandate
In a unanimous decision, Jefferson County Public Schools has voted to implement a universal...
JCPS Board of Education votes in favor of universal mask mandate