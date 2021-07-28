Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Antibodies aren’t enough to protect you from COVID, doctor says

Antibody levels are one piece of the puzzle when it comes to fighting COVID. Antibodies help,...
Antibody levels are one piece of the puzzle when it comes to fighting COVID. Antibodies help, but medical experts say they shouldn’t be your only protection against the virus.(WAVE 3 News)
By Maira Ansari
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Antibody levels are one piece of the puzzle when it comes to fighting COVID. Antibodies help, but medical experts say they shouldn’t be your only protection against the virus.

Antibodies are proteins created by your immune system that help you fight off infections. They are made after you have been infected or have been vaccinated against an infection. According to the CDC, antibodies can protect you from getting those infections for some period of time afterward. How long this protection lasts is different for each disease and each person.­

In COVID’s case, different variants are circulating. For instance, if you had COVID at some point last year, your body created antibodies against that specific variant. The catch, according to Dr. Jon Klein, from the UofL School of Medicine, is that you don’t have full protection for every COVID variant that is around.

Klein said antibodies are just one part of our protection against COVID. This is where vaccines help, Klein said, especially since we’re dealing with a variety of variants.

”The vaccination antibodies actually protect us against a wide variety of future strains and that is what we’ve seen with this Delta variant,” Klein said. “The vaccines that were developed protect against the original form of the virus, (and) have proven to be really very protective against serious disease and new strains.”

Metro Public Health and Wellness said through COVID infection, you have antibody protection for about eight months. With the vaccine, antibody response lasts at least a year, likely more than two. That can vary depending on a person’s medical condition and variants that may emerge.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The DEA Heroin Investigation Team in Louisville claimed since 2017, it has reviewed 435...
Prosecuting overdose deaths: The Troubleshooter investigates
The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Eric Raymont Deshields, turned himself in to police later that...
Man charged with murder, accused of shooting, killing coworker at Louisville business park
The fire was reported in the 400 block of Kensington Drive on Tuesday, Clarksville Police...
Suspect arrested after woman found dead during house fire in Clarksville

Latest News

The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Ky. officials issue mask policy for some government buildings
Students in the Greater Clark County Schools, including Northaven Elementary school, returned...
GCCS parents in charge of back to school decisons for students... for now
The updated CDC guidelines released Tuesday called for masks for indoor areas in parts of the...
Beshear says changes to school guidance recommendations will be announced Thursday
Vocal opposition was not enough to stop mandatory masks for Jefferson County Public Schools...
JCPS Board of Education votes in favor of universal mask mandate