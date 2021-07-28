Beshear says changes to school guidance recommendations will be announced Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has not commented on the latest CDC mask guidance.

Many want to know if another statewide mask mandate is on the way.

During an event Wednesday morning at the Hope Center in Lexington, Governor Beshear brought up the fact that almost everyone in the room was wearing a mask.

Beshear talked about the effectiveness of vaccines and masking up. He also said he didn’t think the most recent surge in cases would last as long as last ones.

The updated CDC guidelines released Tuesday called for masks for indoor areas in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. It also recommends that everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask indoors, including teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

We asked Gov. Beshear about the possibility of a new mask mandate because of those recommendations. He said they would be releasing something regarding government buildings.

He also said schools should at the very least require unvaccinated people to wear a mask.

“And if you are unvaccinated, you are much more likely to get and spread this virus. In other words, you not wearing one could shut down an entire school and how fair is that to the kids again, That have done everything that we’ve asked?” Beshear said.

This change from the CDC came around two months after officials had said masks were no longer needed inside for the vaccinated. That was before the delta variant became the dominant strain across the country.

Governor Beshear also said they would announce any changes to their school guidance recommendations during their Thursday update.

