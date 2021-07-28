Support Local Businesses
Buechel man shot, killed identified

Call or text an anonymous tip to (502) 574-LMPD if you have any information regarding a crime or incident.(Pixabay)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The victim of a deadly shooting in Buechel Tuesday morning has been identified by the Jefferson County deputy coroner.

The shooting happened on Bronner Circle around 6:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Shortly after being rushed to Baptist East, the victim, John Brasher, 35, died from his injuries.

Investigators believe everyone who is thought to be involved in the shooting has been located, according to Mitchell.

The LMPD Homicide Unit will consult with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office on whether to file criminal charges.

