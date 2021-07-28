Buechel man shot, killed identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The victim of a deadly shooting in Buechel Tuesday morning has been identified by the Jefferson County deputy coroner.

The shooting happened on Bronner Circle around 6:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Shortly after being rushed to Baptist East, the victim, John Brasher, 35, died from his injuries.

Investigators believe everyone who is thought to be involved in the shooting has been located, according to Mitchell.

The LMPD Homicide Unit will consult with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office on whether to file criminal charges.

